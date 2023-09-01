US Retailers Slash Prices on Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB

US retailers have recently reduced the prices of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards. Two models, namely the MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB Black OC and the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4006 Ti 16 GB Advanced Edition, had their prices cut by Newegg. Currently, these cards are available for purchase at $449.99. If you’re unfamiliar with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, it’s worth reading a review to understand its performance.

In general, the RTX 40 series launches by Nvidia have received criticism due to their high prices. However, prices usually drop a few months after release as market forces and consumer demand influence pricing. The recent price cut on the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB is noteworthy, with a major retailer offering a $50 discount just 45 days after its release. Initially, some models were even priced as high as $569.99. The reduced price may entice more buyers with a flexible budget.

The arrival of AMD’s RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards may have also influenced the price cuts on the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti. AMD is positioning the RX 7700 XT as a competitor to the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, with an expected retail price of $449. The timing of Nvidia’s price drop just before the launch of AMD’s cards highlights the importance of competition in the market.

Overall, the reduced prices of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards present an opportunity for buyers to grab a high-performance option at a more affordable price.

Source: Article based on information from an external source.