The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Emerges as the Bestselling Ada Lovelace GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, despite facing initial negative reviews and lackluster performance upon its release, has now become the top-selling GPU in the Ada Lovelace series. This graphics card, priced at $599, has maintained its manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) without any significant discounts.

The RTX 4070 has gained popularity across popular online retailers like Newegg, Amazon, and Mindfactory. Germany’s largest retailer, Mindfactory, reported that the GeForce RTX 4070 ranked second in GPU sales, with 390 units sold in the last week. This positioned it just below AMD’s RX 6700 XT which sold an equal number of units. The RTX 3060 and RTX 4090 secured the third and fifth positions, respectively, with 300 and 240 units sold.

In the United States, both Newegg and Amazon also witnessed similar success with the GeForce RTX 4070. On Amazon, the card claimed the fifth position in GPU sales, ranking second only to a trio of RTX 3060 models. On Newegg, the RTX 4070 secured the third spot, followed by two RTX 3060 variants and the Radeon RX 6600 at the seventh place. Impressively, even the RTX 4060 Ti made its way into the top ten list with an MSRP of $399.

Additionally, BHPhotoVideo presented a comparable bestselling list, with the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X OC taking the top spot and the RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio closely following at second place. Multiple variants of the RTX 4070 and one of the RTX 4090 also appeared among the other rankings.

The emergence of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 as a bestselling Ada Lovelace GPU signifies its growing popularity among consumers, despite initial criticisms. Its consistent sales performance at various retailers showcases the demand for high-performing graphics cards in the market.