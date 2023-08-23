The Evolution of Nvidia ACE: Introducing NeMo SteerLM Technology

Nvidia ACE, the tool designed to revolutionize gaming with generative AI, is undergoing an exciting update. In addition to creating interactive characters with dialogue and facial expressions, developers can now utilize Nvidia’s new NeMo SteerLM technology to adapt these characters’ personalities.

Originally announced earlier this year, Nvidia ACE simplifies the process for game developers to create fully-developed characters with compelling backstories. This tool enhances the depth of player interaction with non-player characters (NPCs), allowing voice inputs to engage with the game. Riva speech-to-text translates the voice input into text, which is then fed into a large language model (LLM) to generate a response. Nvidia employs various AI tools to convert the response back to speech and animate the character.

The addition of NeMo SteerLM introduces a new layer of complexity to the AI’s behavior. Nvidia presents this feature as a set of toggles that adjust the character’s behavior. The initial options include “Creativity,” “Humor,” and even “Toxicity.” While toxicity may seem unusual in an AI chatbot, it presents an intriguing opportunity for more dynamic and challenging interactions in the gaming experience.

Previously, the AI would generate a custom response, which went through Riva for text-to-speech conversion and Nvidia Omniverse for matching facial expressions. Now, NeMo SteerLM intervenes before generating a response, introducing attributes that determine the character’s helpfulness, humor, and quirkiness in interactions.

While this new feature has the potential to produce hilarious results, there is also a risk of the AI going off-script. To address this, Nvidia has introduced the NeMo Guardrails tool for developers to regulate unwanted behaviors and outcomes. This additional tool ensures that the player’s experience remains engaging and enjoyable.

As this feature is implemented in games, the early days of ACE may encounter some unforeseen challenges. However, Nvidia’s continuous improvement of its AI technology promises a truly immersive and dynamic gaming experience.

Sources:

Nvidia