Pascal Glicher Introduces PTGI, a Path-Traced Global Illumination Add-On

Developer Pascal Glicher, known for the ReShade add-on, has recently released a new tool called PTGI (Path-Traced Global Illumination) which resembles Nvidia’s RTX Remix. This user-friendly tool has already transformed Skyrim into a visually stunning experience, as demonstrated in a video uploaded to Glicher’s YouTube Channel.

Unlike RTX Remix, PTGI does not require extensive coding and can be easily set up through a user-friendly interface. By utilizing data from the GPU and applying it to the game’s shaders, PTGI allows for customizable changes. The add-on is compatible with DirectX 9-based games, making it accessible for a wide range of users.

The video showcasing PTGI highlights its impressive capabilities, with dynamic lighting bouncing through windows and illuminating the environment. While Skyrim has already seen multiple remasters and mods, PTGI takes the game’s visuals to the next level with its realistic lighting effects.

Although PTGI is still in the early stages of development, Glicher has plans to make it functional with various games, not just Skyrim. Testing is already underway in games like Grand Theft Auto 5, indicating the potential for more games to adopt dynamic lighting and similar technologies in the future.

For more updates on PTGI and other projects by Pascal Glicher, visit their Patreon page.