NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver Keynote at SIGGRAPH Conference

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver a live keynote at the upcoming SIGGRAPH conference. The keynote will take place on Tuesday, August 8th, at 8 a.m. PT in Los Angeles.

During the keynote, Huang will showcase some of NVIDIA’s newest breakthroughs, which include award-winning research, developments in OpenUSD, and the latest AI-powered solutions for content creation. Last week, NVIDIA partnered with industry giants like Pixar, Adobe, Apple, and Autodesk to form the Alliance for OpenUSD. This alliance aims to standardize and extend OpenUSD, an open-source Universal Scene Description framework, to unlock the next era of interoperability in 3D graphics, design, and simulation.

Huang will also provide insights into the exciting advancements in AI that have taken place over the past year. He will highlight popular generative AI applications such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, giving attendees a glimpse into the future as developers worldwide continue to innovate.

Aside from the keynote, NVIDIA will be participating in various sessions at the conference. Topics of interest include immersive visualization, 3D interoperability, and AI-mediated video conferencing. NVIDIA will also be presenting 20 research papers and hosting hands-on labs for attendees.

SIGGRAPH conference-goers can join in to witness the evolution of AI and visual computing. The keynote can be watched on the SIGGRAPH website.

