NVIDIA CEO to Deliver Keynote at SIGGRAPH 2023 Event

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, will be delivering a special keynote at the SIGGRAPH 2023 event. The event, focused on content creators and professionals, is highly anticipated due to potential major announcements in the field of AI.

The keynote is scheduled for August 8th at 8 AM Pacific Time and has garnered a lot of attention. NVIDIA has hinted at exclusive looks into their latest breakthroughs, including award-winning research, OpenUSD developments, and AI-powered solutions for content creation.

While the specifics of the announcements remain unknown, many speculate that NVIDIA might unveil powerful AI-based DGX systems and new RTX workstation/Pro cards with improved specifications. There is also anticipation for software advancements in AI-generated NPCs, neural rendering, path tracing, and a range of RTX features.

Content creators, developers, and researchers are eager to see what NVIDIA has in store, particularly in relation to GeForce GPUs. The keynote will be live-streamed, allowing viewers to tune in and witness the event unfold.

In addition to the keynote, NVIDIA will be hosting various sessions, live demos, research presentations, and hands-on labs during SIGGRAPH. These activities will showcase how NVIDIA’s technologies can benefit consumers.

Overall, the SIGGRAPH 2023 event promises to be an exciting opportunity for NVIDIA to showcase their latest innovations and advancements in the field of AI and content creation.