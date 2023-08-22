CityLife

Half-Life 2 RTX: A Remaster with Ray-Tracing

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 22, 2023
A community modding superteam, supported by Nvidia, is working on a ray-tracing remaster of the classic game, Half-Life 2. Titled Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project, this remaster is currently in development with no release date set yet. Nvidia made the announcement as part of its pre-Gamescom presentations.

The remaster will utilize Nvidia’s RTX Remix toolkit, which aims to bring ray-tracing to classic PC games. RTX Remix is currently only available to a select few and was previously showcased using The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind as an example. It allows community modders and hobbyists to convert old games to support ray-tracing.

The modding team working on the remaster is called Orbifold Studios and consists of members from various community projects. Some of their previous works include the VR Half-Life 2 project Project 17, asset remastering project Half-Life 2 Remade Assets, total conversion mod Raising the Bar: Redux, and the Half-Life 2 VR mod.

The remaster will include modern Nvidia features such as full ray-tracing and DLSS, and will also feature rebuilt game assets with enhanced geometric detail and physically based rendering (PBR) properties. This is similar to what was done with the ray-tracing remaster of Portal, known as Portal Prelude RTX.

– Definitions: Ray-tracing is a rendering technique used to create realistic lighting effects by simulating the path of light rays. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, a feature that uses AI to upscale lower resolution images in real-time. PBR, or physically based rendering, is a rendering technique that aims to create more accurate, realistic materials and lighting in computer graphics.

