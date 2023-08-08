Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Shows Confidence in NVE Co. with Recent Share Purchase

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V., an institutional investor, has acquired 2,069 shares of NVE Co., a semiconductor company, during the 1st quarter. This purchase, valued at approximately $172,000, demonstrates confidence in the company.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made moves regarding their stakes in NVE Co. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased their stake in the company during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Corp, MetLife Investment Management LLC, and Vanguard Group Inc. have also taken action in regards to their holdings.

In terms of analyst ratings, StockNews.com downgraded NVE Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NVE Co. has a market capitalization of $387.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s one-year high was $100.19, while its low was $46.00.

NVE Co. recently announced a quarterly dividend, with payment scheduled for August 31st. Shareholders of record on July 31st will receive a dividend of $1.00 per share.

Director Patricia M. Hollister and CEO Daniel A. Baker have sold shares of NVE Co. stock, indicating their confidence in the company.

NVE Co. specializes in the development and sale of devices utilizing spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information.

With increasing interest from institutional investors and ongoing development of spintronic products, NVE Co. is making notable progress in the semiconductor industry.