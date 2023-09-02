Investigating Ice Load on Marine Structures in the Arctic Region

Sea ice in the Arctic and Subarctic regions poses significant risks to the safety of marine structures. With the growth of human activities in these regions, there is a need for reliable design and maintenance of structures against ice-induced forces. While there have been numerous studies on ice-structure interactions, engineering accidents caused by ice loads still occur. To ensure the safety of human activities in these extreme cold regions, it is crucial to investigate and understand ice load on different structures.

Prediction of ice load on man-made structures, such as vessels, offshore structures, and lighthouses, is of particular concern for engineering design and maintenance. Previous studies have mainly focused on single structure forms, but the comparison of different structure shapes and the distribution of ice load on structures with finite size require further investigation. In the Arctic region, engineering structures can have diverse geometric forms due to their functions or safety requirements, resulting in different ice-structure interfaces. Understanding the ice load on structures with different ice interfaces is essential and needs to be explored.

In-situ and scaled model tests have provided valuable data on ice load in actual environmental conditions. However, these tests are time-consuming, expensive, and require specific equipment and site conditions. Simulation methods, such as finite element method (FEM) and cohesive element method (CEM), offer an alternative that can save time and cost while providing a wide range of test parameters under controlled conditions. The CEM, in particular, has been widely used in fracture simulation of ice-structure interaction.

In this study, a three-dimensional finite element model with CEM was developed to investigate the ice load on various structures in the Arctic region. The numerical model was validated using measured data from a load event on Norströmsgrund lighthouse. Different ice-structure interfaces, including cylindrical surface, plate surface, and corner interface, were considered to evaluate the ice load on structures with different widths and inclination angles. The influence of ice velocity and structure roughness was also examined. The study provides a comprehensive understanding of the ice load on different structural forms and develops simplified diagrams of ice load distribution on the interface, which can be used as a reference for engineering structure design.

Definitions:

Finite Element Method (FEM): A numerical method used to solve problems in engineering and mathematical physics by dividing a complex structure into smaller, simpler parts called finite elements.

Cohesive Element Method (CEM): A numerical method used in fracture simulation of materials, such as ice-structure interaction, that explicitly describes the viscous cracks and fracture process of the material.

