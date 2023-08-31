American Paper Optics Launches “Get Eclipsed!” Education Campaign

American Paper Optics (APO), the world’s leading manufacturer of “NASA selected” safe solar eclipse glasses, has launched a new “Get Eclipsed!” Education Campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness for two upcoming eclipse events: the Annular Eclipse on October 14, 2023, and the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

With over 33 years of experience and over 200 million safe solar eclipse glasses manufactured, APO experts will be educating the public on the upcoming eclipses and where to get the best views. The goal is to ensure that everyone understands the importance of wearing safe solar eclipse glasses to watch these events.

APO CEO/Founder John Jerit emphasizes the significance of the upcoming eclipses. He states, “With over 32 million people living in the ‘Path of Totality’ for the North American Eclipse in 2024, the time is now to educate everyone on the ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Eclipse in 2023, which will serve as the warm-up act for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.”

APO’s Safe Solar Eclipse Glasses, which are ISO Certified and “NASA selected,” are made in the USA. APO was chosen by NASA to manufacture their custom branded Eclipse Glasses for the 2023 and 2024 eclipse events. These glasses will be distributed through APO’s public outreach programs to build awareness.

The “Get Eclipsed!” Education Campaign includes various tools such as APO’s Safe Solar Eclipse Glasses, a book titled “Get Eclipsed” by Fred Espenak, fun facts about the upcoming eclipses, exclusive Bill Nye The Science Guy safe solar eclipse glasses, a mobile app called Solar Snap developed by astronomer Doug Duncan, a graphic novel titled “The Moonies – Journey to The Total Solar Eclipse” by Meg Jerit and Tamar Blaauw, webinars, a dedicated website, a social media campaign, and more.

To provide quick access to information, APO’s book “Get Eclipsed” contains two safe solar eclipse glasses. The book provides detailed information about the two upcoming events and includes maps, charts, and eclipse times for major cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023, will be a partial eclipse visible throughout the United States. The best views will be in parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. Cities such as Medford, Eugene, Albuquerque, Sante Fe, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi will provide the best views of the “Ring of Fire.”

The Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, is expected to be a major event, with millions of people already making travel plans. The “Path of Totality” will cross 13 states, and major cities such as Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, and Montreal will experience “total darkness,” weather permitting.

For more information on the upcoming eclipse events and APO’s safe solar eclipse glasses, visit their website.

