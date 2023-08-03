NSW Premier Removes Newcastle MP from Frontbench Over Undeclared Properties

NSW Premier Chris Minns has taken action against Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp for failing to declare several personal properties. While the exact number of properties remains undisclosed, Minns opted to remove Crakanthorp from the frontbench after receiving information regarding the undeclared properties. Following this revelation, Crakanthorp submitted a significant number of properties held by his family, leading to his removal from the cabinet.

Assistant Treasurer Advocates for “Tough Codes of Practice” to Combat Scams and Fraud

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has suggested the implementation of “tough codes of practice” as a means to protect consumers from scams and fraud. Jones has drawn attention to the growing issue, describing it as reaching a crisis point, and highlights the need for collaboration among businesses, telecommunications companies, banks, social media platforms, and the government. He also emphasizes the importance of higher standards, enhanced protections, and clearer compensation requirements in situations where things go wrong.

Australian Government Aims to Boost Local Electric Vehicle Battery Production

Industry Minister Ed Husic has expressed the government’s determination to increase the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries within Australia. Husic has stated that the national battery strategy is currently evaluating how the country can become more involved in the overall battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, systems integration, and recycling. The goal is to reduce Australia’s dependence on China for battery materials and expand its role in the battery supply chain.

Australia and Indonesia Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Battery Production

Australia and Indonesia are planning to collaborate on the manufacturing of EV batteries, aligning with the Indonesian government’s goal to boost its battery production. Recently, the Indonesian government signed a memorandum of understanding with Korean company Hyundai to establish an EV manufacturing plant near Jakarta. Discussions are underway to explore how both countries can participate in various aspects of the battery value chain. Given that both nations possess valuable minerals for battery production, they recognize the significance of working together to transition to renewable energy and achieve net-zero emissions.

BCCI Seeks $1.1 Billion for Cricket Media Rights Auction

India’s cricket governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seeking bids from global companies such as Amazon.com and Alphabet for the media rights auction of its team’s games. The auction process, which involves the bilateral series played by the Indian team against other countries, has been postponed as the BCCI reaches out to more companies in order to generate interest. The lukewarm response from media companies reflects the challenges of monetizing the games due to weak advertising revenues. The BCCI expects the sale of media rights for 102 matches to raise at least $1.1 billion, with Ernst & Young serving as the adviser for the sale process.