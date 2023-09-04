PhonePe Launches Celebrity Voice Feature in Collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan

PhonePe, the popular digital payment platform, has announced the launch of a unique celebrity voice feature in collaboration with renowned Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. This revolutionary feature allows PhonePe SmartSpeakers across India to verify customer payments using Bachchan’s distinctive voice. Presently available in Hindi and English, the company plans to expand this feature to other languages in the future.

The PhonePe SmartSpeaker, which was introduced a year ago, has gained significant popularity, with four million devices currently being used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes, covering over 90 percent of the country.

Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Being a popular Indian app used by one in four Indians, we believe this collaboration will further elevate the popularity of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker for merchants and customers alike.”

Merchants interested in enabling this new feature can easily do so through the PhonePe for Business app. The step-by-step guide provided by PhonePe instructs merchants to open the app, go to the SmartSpeaker section, select ‘SmartSpeaker Voice,’ choose Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in the desired language, and confirm the selection. The device will then reboot with the updated language in Bachchan’s voice within a few hours.

Previously, merchants relying on feature phones heavily relied on SMS for payment validation. However, with the introduction of PhonePe SmartSpeakers, their payment validation experience has been significantly streamlined. SmartSpeakers provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, offer a battery life of up to 4 days, dedicated data connectivity, a battery level LED indicator, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a replay button for the last transaction.

This collaboration between PhonePe and Amitabh Bachchan is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for merchants and customers. Through the integration of celebrity voices, PhonePe aims to enhance the user experience and make digital payments more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Source: PhonePe