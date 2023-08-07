Nova Ltd (NVMI) Ranks Highly in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry

Nova Ltd (NVMI) is ranked near the top in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, with an overall rating of 61. This places NVMI higher than 61 percent of stocks in the industry, and it holds a rank of 14 out of 148.

InvestorsObserver’s scoring system considers technical factors, fundamental analysis, and analyst opinions to provide an overall rating. This scoring system ranks scores on a percentile scale, with 100 being the highest and 0 being the lowest.

As of 2:21 PM on Monday, August 7, NVMI stock is trading at $121.29, experiencing a rise of $2.50 (2.1%) from the previous closing price of $118.79. Throughout the day, the stock has traded between $119.18 and $122.28, with a total volume of 77,482 shares traded compared to the average volume of 138,703 shares.

Investors looking for top stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry should consider Nova Ltd (NVMI) based on its high ranking and positive stock performance.