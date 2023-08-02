The Matsés People in the Brazilian Amazon Connect to Starlink Internet

In the remote village of Nova Esperança in the Brazilian Amazon, the Matsés people have gained access to modern technology through Starlink internet. This connection is made possible by the satellite constellation of American billionaire Elon Musk. The local government provided funding to bring the signal to the Javarí Valley, where isolated indigenous communities reside.

The installation of the antenna and solar panel that power the internet connection was witnessed by the residents of Nova Esperança. The process was quick and took less than 30 minutes. The equipment was placed on the roof of the school using a ladder. With this connection, the 200 inhabitants of the village, located in a northwestern region of Brazil near the triple border with Peru and Colombia, now have free internet access.

The Matsés people see this as an opportunity for the future. Cesar Mayuruna, the only indigenous councilor of Atalaia do Norte, the nearest municipality, shares that they now have dreams of being able to train civil engineers, geologists, architects, lawyers, nurses, and explore other possibilities.

However, the internet connection also raises concerns for those who strive to protect ancestral traditions. There is a worry that it could be used by criminals who exploit indigenous land without permission. The Matsés people are one of seven contacted tribes in the Javarí Valley, the second-largest indigenous reserve in Brazil. There are still at least 19 indigenous groups living in voluntary isolation in this area. The Matsés have historically been a nomadic and warrior people, and while they have embraced some aspects of modernity, such as wearing bone and ivory facial ornaments, they continue to hold on to their traditions of hunting and fishing.

The internet access provided by Starlink will aid communication among the Matsés people, eliminating the need for days and nights of travel by canoe. It will also facilitate the work of the indigenous health agency, SESAI, which serves almost all Javarí communities. Additionally, in times of emergency, Starlink will provide a more reliable link than the village’s only radio station.

Usage rules were established by the elders of Nova Esperança after the installation of the antenna. They have implemented a complete ban on internet service at night, with exceptions for teachers, healthcare workers, and community leaders. They have also reserved the right to turn off the signal during hunting, fishing, and tribal ceremonies.

The connection to the internet is seen as a potential enhancer of security in the Javarí River, where illegal fishermen, drug traffickers, and pirates often pose a threat to indigenous people. However, even criminals are aware of Musk’s technology, as evidenced by the seizure of 11 Starlink kits by the Brazilian environmental police from illegal miners in the Yanomami indigenous land.

Maintenance issues, such as power sources, pose challenges for the internet connection. Currently, generators and solar panels are the only sources of power. The Atalaia do Norte city council has committed to equipping all 62 villages in the Javarí region, benefiting almost 6,000 people by the end of the year. The network’s expansion also becomes a factor in the local political landscape as the next local elections approach.

Some Matsés people remain skeptical about Elon Musk’s involvement in the Amazon and wonder about his interests. As an elder from the village noted, “with the white people, nothing is free.”