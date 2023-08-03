CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Issues with Accessing GPT-4 Model through API

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
As a German user of OpenAI’s Plus Plan, I have encountered some difficulties in accessing the GPT-4 model via the API. Despite the general availability timeline indicating that access should be available by now, as it is already August, I am still unable to utilize this latest model.

It is frustrating to not have access to the GPT-4 model, especially after making a small API payment. I am curious to know if other users are experiencing the same issue and if there are any solutions available to resolve this problem.

I am hopeful that OpenAI will address this concern promptly, allowing users like myself to fully utilize the potential of the GPT-4 model. Additional information regarding the availability timeline and any potential updates on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

OpenAI’s advanced AI models have provided immense value to users worldwide, assisting in various tasks and applications. The accession of the GPT-4 model would undoubtedly enhance the range of possibilities, enabling users to benefit from even more sophisticated and accurate AI capabilities.

In the meantime, as a German user, I am eager to explore alternative options or workarounds that could provide access to the GPT-4 model. Hopefully, OpenAI will prioritize resolving this issue and ensure a smooth and seamless user experience for all Plus Plan subscribers.

It is crucial that OpenAI maintains open communication channels with users, addressing any concerns or issues promptly. This will not only help in resolving the current problem but also foster a stronger user community and ensure the continued success of OpenAI’s services.

I look forward to any updates or resolutions regarding access to the GPT-4 model via the API, and I remain optimistic about the potential improvements it can bring to my AI-powered applications and projects.

