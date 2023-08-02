Bell Subsidiary Northwestel to Triple Internet Speeds in NWT Satellite Communities

Bell subsidiary Northwestel has announced plans to triple internet speeds in eight satellite communities in the Northwest Territories (NWT) over the next two years. The initiative will be funded by the Canadian government’s Connect to Innovate (CTI) program, as well as Northwestel’s own investments.

The CTI program has provided almost $5 million in funding for this project. Northwestel has already tripled speeds in three communities – Sambaa K’e, Paulatuk, and Ulukhaktok – through the introduction of a new 15 Mbps internet plan available to home internet subscribers at a cost of $129.

These improvements aim to address the digital divide in rural and remote communities in the NWT, enabling residents to have better access to online services, education, and employment opportunities.

Northwestel’s investment in this initiative demonstrates their commitment to bridging the connectivity gap in the NWT. By tripling internet speeds, the company will significantly enhance the online experience and quality of life for residents in these satellite communities.

Over the next two years, the remaining five communities will also benefit from these upgrades, ensuring that more NWT residents have the opportunity to connect and engage in the digital world.