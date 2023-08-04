Northwestel Inc. Upgrades Katittuq 15 Internet Plan with Increased Data Capacity

Northwestel Inc. has recently announced an upgrade to its largest internet plan, Katittuq 15. The data capacity will be increased from 200 gigabytes per month to 300 gigabytes per month. This improvement is attributed to advancements in internet technology, according to company spokesperson Andrew Anderson.

Despite the introduction of Starlink satellite internet in Nunavut last year, Anderson clarifies that the decision to increase data capacity was driven by the competitive nature of the market in Nunavut. It was not a response to Starlink’s presence.

Northwestel Inc. recognizes the importance of providing sufficient data capacity to meet the needs of its customers. This upgrade is made possible due to ongoing advancements in internet technology. It allows the company to offer a larger data cap for its customers.

Customers subscribed to Katittuq 15 will now enjoy an additional 100 gigabytes of data every month, catering to their internet usage needs. Northwestel Inc. remains committed to providing internet services that meet the demands of its customers and keeping up with the ever-evolving technology landscape.