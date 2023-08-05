Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Spacecraft Delivers 8,200 Pounds of Cargo to the International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft has completed its 19th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), delivering over 8,200 pounds of cargo. The cargo includes new science experiments, crew supplies, and station hardware.

The Cygnus spacecraft was launched atop the Antares rocket and successfully arrived at the ISS. It was captured by the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm and installed on the ISS’s Unity module. The spacecraft will remain at the space station until October, after which it will be intentionally destroyed as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere.

This mission has played a significant role in advancing space station research by providing the necessary cargo for scientific experiments. In honor of the late NASA astronaut and naval flight officer Laurel Clark, Northrop Grumman named the Cygnus spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark.

The successful delivery of cargo by Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft contributes to the progress of scientific research and supports the continuous operations of the International Space Station.