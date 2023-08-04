Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket to Launch for the Last Time This Week

Northrop Grumman’s current version of the Antares rocket is set to launch for the final time this week. The rocket has been used for resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) for the past decade. However, due to supply chain issues related to the war in Ukraine and federal laws, Northrop Grumman has partnered with Firefly Aerospace to develop a new version of the Antares rocket.

The latest launch of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft, named S.S Laurel Clark after NASA astronaut Laurel Clark, carried over 8,200 pounds of science experiments and supplies for an ISS rendezvous. This marks the 20th time a Cygnus spacecraft has flown, delivering more than 130,000 pounds of supplies over the years.

This launch also signifies the end of the supply of Russian-made RD-181 engines used in the rocket’s first stage. To ensure continuity of resupply missions, Northrop Grumman has made a deal with SpaceX to launch Cygnus spacecraft using SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets from Florida. At least two more resupply launches with SpaceX are planned for 2024, with the possibility of more through 2025.

The acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2018 included NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract, which requires both Northrop Grumman and SpaceX to send cargo spacecraft to the ISS twice a year. In addition to SpaceX, Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser is expected to join as a third commercial cargo supplier after completing test flights.

While Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft disintegrates upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, it can still contribute to NASA’s mission by boosting the station’s orbital altitude. The shift to American-made rocket engines allows Northrop Grumman to compete for Department of Defense missions and aligns with the congressional requirement to restrict the use of Russian rocket engines on these missions after December 31, 2022.

The new Antares 330 rocket will feature seven of Firefly’s Miranda engines and will have a larger launch capacity compared to the current version. Northrop Grumman will continue to provide essential components for the rocket, including avionics, software, upper-stage rocket structure, and engine.

Northrop Grumman’s transition to American-made rocket engines mirrors the efforts of other companies like United Launch Alliance, SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Relativity Space, and Astra Space, which also utilize U.S.-made engines for their rockets. The new Antares rocket is expected to be available by 2025.