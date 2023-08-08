Northrop Grumman Corporation: Innovating Defense and Security Solutions

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a prominent American company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of defense systems and equipment. With a strong presence in the industry, the company has achieved significant achievements through its diverse product portfolio.

The company’s net sales are divided into different categories. Aeronautics systems account for 29.8% of net sales and include both autonomous and manned aircraft systems, space vehicles, surveillance, reconnaissance systems, and command and control systems. Space systems contribute to 28.1% of net sales. Electronic equipment, which encompasses radar, sensors, air traffic control systems, communications, and surveillance, represents 26.8% of net sales. Additionally, the group provides information and command systems. Defense systems make up 15.3% of net sales and include weapons and mission systems, combat management systems, and missile systems.

Geographically, the company’s net sales are primarily concentrated in the United States, accounting for 86% of total sales. Europe represents 5.9% of net sales, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 5.4%. Other regions contribute 2.7% to the company’s net sales.

