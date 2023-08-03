The City of North Las Vegas Breaks Language Barriers with AI in Public Meetings

The City of North Las Vegas is taking a proactive approach to overcome language barriers within its community by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its public meetings. During a recent city council meeting held at 4 p.m., North Las Vegas introduced “Wordly,” an AI tool specifically designed to facilitate active participation for non-English speakers.

One of the notable advantages of Wordly is its user-friendly nature. Users are not required to download any additional applications or utilize special equipment. Instead, by simply scanning a QR code found on the meeting agenda or council chambers, attendees can easily access the tool. Wordly functions by capturing the speaker’s remarks and provides translations through text or audio directly to the user’s mobile device.

This initiative is a result of North Las Vegas’ commitment to engage with its diverse community. With over 40 percent of its residents identifying as Hispanic, the city recognizes the significance of including Spanish speakers within the decision-making process. It is crucial for city officials to emphasize the potential for civic involvement and ensure that the voices of all community members are heard.

North Las Vegas sets an example for the state of Nevada by becoming the first jurisdiction to offer real-time AI translation services to its residents. By harnessing the power of AI technology, the city hopes to foster greater understanding and inclusivity during public meetings. This innovative approach aims to bridge the language gap, promoting effective communication and community involvement.

By incorporating Wordly into its public meetings, North Las Vegas takes a significant step towards building a more inclusive and informed community. This move demonstrates the city’s dedication to embracing technological advancements to address the needs of its residents effectively.