North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories, Stressing Defense Capabilities

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently conducted visits to major weapons factories in the country. During his inspection, Kim provided field guidance and examined the production lines of engines for strategic cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as reported by state news agency KCNA.

Kim’s visit also included factories that manufacture shells for super large-caliber multiple rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers, which are commonly utilized for firing ballistic missiles. The leader stressed the importance of increasing production capacities to enhance North Korea’s defense capabilities.

Focusing on the development of strategic weapons, North Korea has dedicated its efforts to the advancement of long-range ballistic missiles and drones in recent months. This was notably displayed during a major military parade held in late July, wherein the country showcased its newest nuclear-capable missiles alongside attack and spy drones.