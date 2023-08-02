North Dakota Takes Proactive Approach to Address AI Concerns

North Dakota has recently enacted legislation to ban legal personhood for artificial intelligence (AI) in order to address concerns about its potential impact. The legislation aims to prevent AI from acquiring property or engaging in legal proceedings.

In addition to this groundbreaking move, lawmakers in North Dakota have passed new legislation that grants them the authority to investigate how AI could influence various aspects of society. This includes examining its potential impact on education at the grade school level and even future elections.

State Representative Cole Christensen, who championed the personhood bill, has highlighted the rapid growth of AI over the past year and stressed the importance of staying ahead of potential challenges. While AI may not currently possess desires or intentions like humans, it is crucial to proactively address any potential risks.

The legislation in North Dakota is a precautionary measure that demonstrates the state’s commitment to effectively navigating the challenges and benefits associated with rapidly advancing technology. By anticipating and assessing the impact of AI across different domains, the state is taking proactive steps to ensure its responsible implementation.

North Dakota’s approach to AI regulation sets an example for other states to consider. By prioritizing careful evaluation and shaping policies that promote the responsible and ethical use of AI, lawmakers can create a framework that addresses the potential risks associated with this emerging technology.