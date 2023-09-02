Review: NordVPN Offers Customizable Features and Great Value

NordVPN, with 11 years in the market and a strong presence in influencer advertisements, is one of the most well-known VPN services available. In my testing, I found that the claims made in these ads are mostly accurate. NordVPN is highly customizable and offers a wide range of features, making it a great value for long-term plans. While its approach to transparency has historically been lacking, it has made progress in recent years.

NordVPN offers three subscription tiers with varying prices: NordVPN Standard, NordVPN Plus, and NordVPN Complete. Each tier supports up to six simultaneous connections and includes additional features such as Threat Protection, NordPass (a password manager), and NordLocker (a file encryption tool). Users can also add a dedicated IP or subscribe to Incogni, a service that removes personal information from the web.

In terms of compatibility, NordVPN works on a wide range of devices and platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and various streaming devices. It uses the NordLynx protocol, which is built around WireGuard, but users have the option to manually select OpenVPN instead.

The NordVPN desktop app features a world map with blue dots representing server locations. Users can connect to a server by clicking on a dot on the map, selecting a server from the alphabetical countries list, or choosing a preset optimized for specific activities. NordVPN has over 5,700 servers in more than 60 countries.

The app also includes advanced features such as split tunneling, a threat protection blocker, a dark web monitor, and a Meshnet feature for routing traffic and sharing files through trusted devices. Additionally, there is a kill switch feature and access to customer support and troubleshooting logs.

In my testing, NordVPN performed well for casual browsing and streaming. It had a slightly slow connection time but remained unnoticed once connected. DNS leak tests showed that it effectively hid my IP address, and speed tests indicated minimal impact on download speeds and ping.

Despite some slow load times on servers abroad, NordVPN proved effective in unblocking geo-restricted content. With its customizable features and affordable pricing options, NordVPN is a solid choice for VPN users.

