Noncoding DNA Plays Significant Role in Heritability of Dairy Cattle Traits

A new study published in the journal Cell Genomics has found that regulatory genes, which control how other genes are used, contribute to 69% of the heritability of dairy cattle traits. This is 44% more than expected and higher than previous studies in humans. The research, conducted by a team of animal and human geneticists, has important implications for agricultural breeding programs.

The study sheds light on the mystery of why mammalian genomes contain such a large amount of noncoding DNA. The majority of our genome is composed of noncoding DNA that does not code for proteins. However, the function of these noncoding regions has remained elusive. Scientists have long suspected that these regions play a role in an individual’s physical traits by regulating the expression of other genes.

Previous studies have provided limited evidence for the significance of regulatory genes in determining traits. This new research, which examined 37 traits related to milk production, fertility, temperament, and body size, found that regulatory genes accounted for 69% of trait heritability.

The researchers used a model of regulatory genes based on the Cattle Genotype-Tissue Expression (CattleGTEx) atlas and analyzed over 120,000 dairy cattle genomes. They found that mutations affecting gene expression and RNA splicing were major factors in shaping traits.

This discovery has important implications for selective breeding in agriculture. By understanding the mechanisms behind genetic variants related to gene expression and RNA splicing, farmers can enhance their breeding programs and selectively breed cattle with desired traits.

The study also provides a model system for future research in humans and other animals. The findings can be used to develop predictive models for different traits and can be applied to various species.

In conclusion, this study highlights the significant role of noncoding DNA and regulatory genes in determining cattle traits. The research has practical applications in agricultural breeding programs and provides a foundation for future studies in humans and other animals.

Sources:

– Ruidong Xiang, Gene expression and RNA splicing explain large proportions of the heritability for complex traits in cattle, Cell Genomics (2023).

– Noncoding DNA explains a majority of the heritability of dairy cattle traits, like milk production and fertility: Study. Retrieved from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-noncoding-dna-majority-heritability-dairy.html