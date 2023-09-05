Nokia to Launch 5G Smartphone in India – The First Self-Repairable 5G Smartphone

Nokia is set to release a new 5G smartphone in India, with a confirmed launch date even before the official announcement. The smartphone, believed to be the Nokia G42 5G, was teased by Nokia Mobile India in a recent post on social media. The company asked users if they were ready to experience speed with a Nokia 5G smartphone, and revealed that the announcement would be made on September 6, 2023.

In a recent update, the Nokia G42 5G smartphone was spotted on Amazon, even though it has not been officially launched in India yet. The smartphone is listed in purple color on the e-commerce platform, along with key specifications and images.

One notable point about this upcoming smartphone is that it will be the first 5G device manufactured by Nokia in India itself. Additionally, it will also be the first self-repairable 5G smartphone by HMD Global. While the smartphone is already available in the European market, users in the US and UAE still await its release.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch wide HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 13 out of the box, and Nokia has committed to providing 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 50 MP main camera, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and offers up to 3 days of battery life. The dimensions of the phone are 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm, and it weighs 194 grams.

While the exact price of the Nokia G42 5G in India has not been announced yet, it is expected to be more affordable compared to previous 5G smartphones. This is due to local manufacturing and selling, as the company does not have to pay any import duty.

Sources:

– [Tech Outlook](https://www.thetechoutlook.com/news/nokia-g42-5g-spotted-on-amazon-launching-in-india-soon/#:~:text=A%20new%20smartphone%20from%20Nokia%20showed%20up,to%20get%20their%20hands%20on%20it.%20)

– [YouTube](https://youtube.com/watch?v=zm8-dQJccow)