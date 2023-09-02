Is there a successor to the Nokia X30 5G in sight?

It has been a year since the Nokia X30 5G was released, and fans are eagerly waiting for news of an upgraded successor. Unfortunately, there is no credible information available at the moment. However, on the bright side, the X30 5G is currently being sold at a discounted price, making it more affordable than ever.

The Nokia X30 5G is considered one of the best products in HMD Global’s portfolio. Although Nokia is not currently focusing on the premium device market, the company is still known for its imaging capability. With this in mind, HMD Global decided to create a device that offers a premium imaging experience while keeping the price affordable, under the Pureview branding.

The Nothing Phone 1, which was recently released, created quite a buzz. It offers a lot of features and is actually cheaper than the Nokia X30 5G. However, it is important to note that not every specification on the spec sheet translates to a significant difference in user experience.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for HMD Global to release the successor to the Nokia X30 5G. The expectations are high, with hopes for a powerful upper midrange processor, a premium large sensor, an improved camera algorithm with stabilized 4K recording, wireless charging, and better software support. Adding a telephoto camera for a midrange device would also generate a lot of interest. However, for now, the Nokia X30 5G remains the best Pureview device on the market.

