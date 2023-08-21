Nokia 2660 Flip: New Colors Introduced for an Interesting Digital Detox

In the age of smartphones, Nokia’s keypad phones continue to have a dedicated fanbase. These phones were initially favored for their durability and now, they are appreciated for the simplicity they bring to users’ lives.

The Nokia 2660 Flip is one such phone with a sleek design and essential features. Originally available in Black, Blue, and Red, Nokia decided to make it even more enticing. They introduced two new exciting colors, Lush Green and Pop Pink, and relaunched the phone in the global market in May this year. While these colors were not initially released in India, the company has now decided to introduce them. A dedicated page on Amazon showcases these new colors and provides users with a preview of how the Nokia 2660 will look in these shades. Although the sale for these color options has not yet begun, it will soon be available on Amazon.

For those looking for a digital detox in an interesting color, Lush Green or Pop Pink can be the perfect choice. The features of the phone remain the same.

The Nokia 2660 Flip is a 4G phone with a dual display setup, consisting of a 2.8-inch primary screen and a 1.77-inch secondary screen. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset and supports Bluetooth 4.2, wireless FM Radio, and an MP3 player. The phone is equipped with a 0.3 MP camera with an LED flash and also features an emergency button that can automatically call up to 5 contacts. It is backed by a 1,480 mAh battery that can be charged via a micro USB port.

The Nokia 2660 Flip is currently sold for Rs 4,499 in Black, Blue, and Red. As for the availability of the new colors, the company has not made any official announcement yet. The dedicated page on Amazon also does not reveal any information regarding its availability at present.