No September Pixel Update Yet, But Android Security Bulletin Released

Although yesterday was the first Monday of the month, Google has not yet delivered a Pixel update for September. In the past, the first-Monday schedule was followed, but Google deviated from this pattern in April. Despite this, Google has maintained their commitment to releasing the Android security bulletin on the first Monday of each month, which they did today.

Some users may have been expecting the release of Android 14 today, but all that Google has published so far is the security bulletin build, which is still under the name Android 13 (TSV1.220628.044). The final Android 14 Beta build, including bug fixes, was released in August. At this point, it remains unclear if Google will release an update for September and which version of Android it will be.

If you have been eagerly refreshing your Pixel phone’s update page, there is no need to continue doing so. As of now, Google has not released an update for September, but we will keep you informed if anything changes.

