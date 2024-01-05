Teenage Gamer Makes History by Beating “Unbeatable” Tetris

Summary: Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old gamer from Stillwater, Oklahoma, has accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first person to achieve a “true killscreen” in the classic Nintendo game, Tetris. This achievement breaks the decades-old belief that the game was unbeatable and proves that with skill and determination, anything is possible.

Willis started playing the original 8-bit NES version of Tetris when he entered sixth grade in 2021. Inspired by a YouTube video from professional Tetris player David Macdonald, Willis decided to try his hand at the classic edition. Over the next two and a half years, he honed his skills and emerged as one of the best players in the world.

In October, Willis placed third at the Classic Tetris World Championship, winning between $3,000 and $4,000 in prize money. Despite his success in the gaming world, Willis maintains a balanced lifestyle, playing an average of two to three hours a day while also pursuing other interests such as playing the clarinet, riding his bike, and bowling.

Willis’s achievement comes at a time when players are pushing the boundaries of what was once thought possible in Tetris. In recent years, an artificial intelligence program reached a true killscreen, leading players to explore the game’s code and develop more efficient techniques for playing. Willis himself adapted to the evolving strategies used by professional players, adopting the “rolling technique” to improve his gameplay.

This historic achievement has not only broken records but has also enriched Willis’s life through his involvement in the professional Tetris community. He has made friends and received guidance from older players, emphasizing the friendly competitiveness within the community.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Willis Gibson?

A: Willis is 13 years old.

Q: Did Willis compete in the Classic Tetris World Championship?

A: Yes, Willis placed third in the championship.

Q: How did Willis achieve the true killscreen in Tetris?

A: After months of practicing and honing his skills, Willis strategically positioned a block in Level 157, inducing the killscreen and making history.

Q: How has Tetris evolved in recent years?

A: Players have explored the game’s code, and new techniques such as the “rolling technique” have emerged, allowing players to achieve higher levels of gameplay.

Q: How has competitive gaming impacted Willis’s life?

A: Competitive gaming, particularly Tetris, has not only allowed Willis to break records and win prize money but has also connected him with a supportive and welcoming community.