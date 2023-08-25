No Man’s Sky Update Adds Foveated Rendering for PSVR2

Hello Games, the developer behind No Man’s Sky, has once again demonstrated its dedication to the game with the recent Echoes update. This update introduces new content, including an entirely new alien race and expanded space-based combat. However, one of the less obvious additions mentioned in the patch notes is the implementation of foveated rendering for PSVR2, a feature that significantly enhances the game’s visuals.

When No Man’s Sky was initially released on Sony’s next-generation headset, some players felt that the visuals were compromised. The inclusion of foveated rendering in the recent update addresses this concern by allowing the developer to improve the overall resolution. By directing computational resources to the areas of the screen that the player is looking at, foveated rendering works hand in hand with eye-tracking, making it one of the standout features of PSVR2.

Whether you’ve been away from the virtual reality universe of No Man’s Sky for a while or you’re just starting out, now is an excellent time to dive back in. Regardless of how you choose to play, whether in pancake mode or with PSVR2, it is evident that No Man’s Sky continues to evolve with each update. Hello Games deserves commendation for revitalizing the game after its relatively lackluster launch.

Foveated rendering is a technique used in virtual reality to improve performance and graphics by decreasing the rendering workload on peripheral areas of the screen while focusing on the user’s gaze point. PSVR2 refers to the second iteration of Sony’s PlayStation VR headset.

