No Man’s Sky Celebrates Seventh Anniversary with ECHOES Update

No Man’s Sky, the popular space exploration game, is celebrating its seven-year anniversary with the release of its largest update of the year – No Man’s Sky ECHOES. The aim of this update is to breathe new life into the game’s universe by introducing a new robotic race and overhauling space combat.

One of the major highlights of the ECHOES update is the introduction of a new race of robots, the first race to be added since the game’s launch in 2016. Players will be able to engage with this robotic race through assignments and rituals, earning a variety of mechanical parts to create their own robotic avatars.

In addition to the new race, the update brings epic space battles to the game. Players will now be able to engage in freighter-to-freighter battles, defending fleets from pirates. They can also sabotage enemy shields and destroy pirate freighters by flying through enemy trenches.

The update also introduces the ability to search for, trade, and scrap weapons. This allows players to become Multi-Tool scrap merchants and offers a wider array of weapons and tools, including a new powerful Atlantid weapon. Additionally, players can search for and assemble a sci-fi ceremonial staff, which can be leveled up with new technology to aid in mining and battling.

No Man’s Sky ECHOES also introduces a holographic museum where players can display their most interesting discoveries for others to see. This feature allows players to decorate and showcase their favorite weird and wonderful discoveries in their bases.

Several improvements have been made to rendering quality, stability, and performance in this update. PSVR2 players will benefit from foveated rendering, which greatly improves visual quality, while on the Switch, performance and visuals have been enhanced.

Overall, the No Man’s Sky ECHOES update promises to make the game’s universe more exciting, dangerous, and interesting for players to explore. This update, alongside the previously released FRACTAL and INTERCEPTOR updates, as well as the SINGULARITY expedition, marks a busy year for the No Man’s Sky team.

