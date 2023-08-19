Hello Games Teases Future Update for No Man’s Sky

Hello Games has released a montage video teasing a future update for their sci-fi space adventure game, No Man’s Sky. The video, which spans the past seven years of the game’s journey, hints at continued work on the popular title.

The montage video, published on the Hello Games YouTube Channel, serves as a tribute to the history of No Man’s Sky. It showcases the game’s launch and subsequent major updates that have been released over the years. The latest update, called the Echoes update, has not been detailed extensively.

However, fans can analyze the logo featured in the video. The letter “E” appears first and disappears last, and the logo presents itself as three horizontal lines, a symbol distinct from the game’s existing glyphs and environments. This suggests the possibility of a new avenue for adventure for players who have already explored the vast universe of No Man’s Sky.

It is worth noting the enduring popularity of No Man’s Sky despite its initial controversies. The game and its developer, Hello Games, have successfully weathered the challenges faced by live service games in recent times.

Are you planning to return to No Man’s Sky for this upcoming update, or have you been a dedicated player since the beginning? Feel free to share your No Man’s Sky story with us!