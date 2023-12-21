Increased Police Patrols Implemented at Ohio School Districts After Russian Email Threat

Police patrols will be heightened at various school districts in Ohio on Monday following reports that 52 school districts statewide received emails from a Russian account threatening American schools with explosives. Among the districts that received the emails are Hilliard City Schools, Logan-Hocking Local Schools, Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools, Worthington City Schools, Hamilton Local Schools, and Athens City Schools.

Upon receiving the emails, administrators at Hilliard and Logan-Hocking contacted local law enforcement, who then reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Superintendent David Stewart of Hilliard assured parents that there was no credible threat associated with the emails. Similarly, the Logan-Hocking district confirmed that the threat was non-specific and lacked credibility.

Other school districts, such as Westerville and Athens, also reported receiving emails threatening to target their schools with explosives. The Alexander Local Schools in Athens County posted on their Facebook page that they were one of the 52 Ohio districts that received the emails. In response, the district will delay the opening of their school by two hours on Monday to conduct thorough safety checks. It was specified that the threat was related to explosives.

Law enforcement agencies have informed the districts that the emails are “hoax emails” meant to incite panic without any real threat to student safety. Retired FBI agent Harry Trombitas echoed this sentiment, questioning the feasibility of causing harm to so many different schools.

Although the threats have been deemed lacking in credibility, Hilliard, Logan-Hocking, and Worthington have decided to increase police patrols at their school facilities on Monday. Superintendent Stewart stated that this measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution to help alleviate anxiety and concern among students and parents. Furthermore, Logan-Hocking will excuse students from attendance if parents wish to keep them at home.

The FBI has also reported similar threats targeting schools in Texas, which turned out to be clearly hoax threats. The Ohio Department of Homeland Security has linked the threat sent to Logan-Hocking to the Texas threats, as well as threats received by California schools in the previous month.