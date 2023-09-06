Megan Fox Voices Vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

Megan Fox is set to lend her voice to the character Nitara, a vampire, in the upcoming game Mortal Kombat 1. NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer that showcases Nitara’s abilities and fighting style.

Nitara originates from the dark and desolate realm of Vaeternus and joins the battle in Mortal Kombat 1 to protect her vampire race. She utilizes her claws, fangs, and impressive aerial combat skills during fights. The trailer introduces players to Nitara’s unique moves and shows her in action.

In the video, Megan Fox explains Nitara’s character, stating that she comes from a strange realm and is a vampire creature. Nitara is neither entirely good nor entirely evil, as she is driven by the desire to save her people. Fox expresses her enthusiasm for the role, mentioning that being a part of the game goes beyond just providing the character’s voice; it feels like Nitara is a part of her.

As a lifelong fan of Mortal Kombat, Megan Fox is thrilled to be involved in the game. She admits her excitement and disbelief at the opportunity to voice a character in this new installment. Fox’s personal connection to Mortal Kombat adds an additional level of excitement for fans of both the game and the actress.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release on September 19. However, physical copies of the game have already been leaked, potentially revealing the entire roster ahead of the official launch. To avoid spoilers, players are advised to exercise caution online until the game’s release.

While waiting for Mortal Kombat 1 to hit the shelves, players can enjoy non-spoiler content related to the game. This includes watching the live-action trailer inspired by a classic 1990s TV spot or reading previews and interviews with director and studio head Ed Boon.

– IGN: Logan Plant, freelance writer with over seven years of industry experience