Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Nitara as a Playable Character, Voiced by Megan Fox

NetherRealm Studios has just announced Nitara as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, and the character will be voiced by Megan Fox. Nitara, who was last seen in Mortal Kombat Armageddon, has undergone a redesign for MK1, now sporting red hair and a more demonic-looking armor.

In an interview, Megan Fox expressed her excitement about being part of the game, stating that it is not just about providing the voice for the character but also embodying her. She acknowledged the significance of Mortal Kombat as one of the greatest video games of all time and how this opportunity fulfills a childhood dream.

The trailer showcases some of Nitara’s gameplay, which includes flight combos and the ability to place a blood seal on the ground to enhance her abilities. Nitara appears to be a close-quarters fighter, using her extending talons to attack opponents. Interestingly, the trailer also features a pre-battle interaction between Nitara and Kung Lao, where he asks about the whereabouts of Jin’s body. This raises questions about the story and the potential inclusion of a gender-swap for the character Kung Jin.

Based on the trailer, it seems that Nitara will be aligned with the “villain” team in Mortal Kombat 1, fighting alongside characters like Havik and General Shao. Fans will be eager to see how Nitara’s gameplay and story arc unfold in the game.

Overall, the addition of Nitara as a playable character and Megan Fox as her voice actor adds anticipation to the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1.

