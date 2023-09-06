CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Nitara as a Playable Character, Voiced by Megan Fox

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Nitara as a Playable Character, Voiced by Megan Fox

NetherRealm Studios has just announced Nitara as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, and the character will be voiced by Megan Fox. Nitara, who was last seen in Mortal Kombat Armageddon, has undergone a redesign for MK1, now sporting red hair and a more demonic-looking armor.

In an interview, Megan Fox expressed her excitement about being part of the game, stating that it is not just about providing the voice for the character but also embodying her. She acknowledged the significance of Mortal Kombat as one of the greatest video games of all time and how this opportunity fulfills a childhood dream.

The trailer showcases some of Nitara’s gameplay, which includes flight combos and the ability to place a blood seal on the ground to enhance her abilities. Nitara appears to be a close-quarters fighter, using her extending talons to attack opponents. Interestingly, the trailer also features a pre-battle interaction between Nitara and Kung Lao, where he asks about the whereabouts of Jin’s body. This raises questions about the story and the potential inclusion of a gender-swap for the character Kung Jin.

Based on the trailer, it seems that Nitara will be aligned with the “villain” team in Mortal Kombat 1, fighting alongside characters like Havik and General Shao. Fans will be eager to see how Nitara’s gameplay and story arc unfold in the game.

Overall, the addition of Nitara as a playable character and Megan Fox as her voice actor adds anticipation to the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1.

Sources:
– NetherRealm Studios
– Mortal Kombat 1 trailer featuring Nitara and Megan Fox

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

How SOC as a Service is Revolutionizing the Tech Industry

Sep 6, 2023
News

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: A Bargain Deal

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Full Game Line-Up for WASD x IGN Gaming Event Revealed!

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How SOC as a Service is Revolutionizing the Tech Industry

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
News

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: A Bargain Deal

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s Psyche Probe Set to Launch Towards Metal Asteroid

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellite Captures Rare Views Before Fiery Demise

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments