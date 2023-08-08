Nissan Unveils Z Nismo with Nine-Speed Automatic Transmission

Nissan recently revealed the highly anticipated Z Nismo, a track-focused sports coupe. However, some car enthusiasts were disappointed by the decision to only offer it with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Nissan executives claim that the automatic transmission was chosen to prioritize faster lap times.

According to Paul Hawson, Nissan’s North American director of advanced product planning, the majority of customers they spoke to preferred the faster lap times achieved with an automatic transmission over the involvement of a manual gearbox. The target audience for the Z Nismo prioritizes performance and lap times, which influenced the decision.

Hiroshi Tamura, the company’s Chief Product Specialist, confirmed that the automatic version of the standard Z is even faster than a Z Nismo development car with a manual gearbox. It would have been difficult to sell a model that was slower than the base car, hence the decision to go with the automatic transmission.

While Nissan has not completely ruled out the possibility of offering a manual transmission in the future, they are currently focused on delivering the fastest lap times possible. If there is enough customer demand, they are open to producing a three-pedal Z Nismo with a manual gearbox.

The Nissan Z Nismo is set to launch in Australia later this year, with a limited batch of 100 cars. The starting price for the Z Nismo in Australia will be $94,000, making it the most expensive Nissan Z-car in the country to date.