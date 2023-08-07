CityLife

Nissan Set to Expand Lineup with New High-Performance NISMO Model

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Nissan is gearing up to introduce a new high-performance NISMO model, further expanding its lineup of fast cars. The automaker has released a teaser image that showcases a dark silhouette of the upcoming vehicle. From the image, it seems that the new model will be based on either a hatch or sedan design. However, Nissan has chosen to keep further details about the vehicle under wraps for now.

The Nissan NISMO brand currently offers enhanced versions of various vehicles, including the Note Aura, LEAF, the recently launched Z coupe, and the flagship GT-R. Speculations suggest that the new NISMO model could potentially be a faster variant of the Nissan Skyline sedan, a car exclusive to the Japanese market. However, fans will have to wait for more information to be revealed before the official unveiling.

With a firm dedication to producing high-performance vehicles, Nissan’s NISMO models have gained significant popularity among enthusiasts. The new addition to the NISMO lineup is expected to showcase exhilarating performance and cutting-edge features, much to the excitement of car enthusiasts and Nissan fans alike. The official debut of the new high-performance model is scheduled for August 8.

