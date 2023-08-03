Nissan to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Models in Hong Kong Market

Japanese automaker Nissan Motors plans to expand its presence in the Hong Kong market by introducing new electric vehicle (EV) models and targeting tech-savvy drivers. This move comes as other Japanese carmakers face challenges in the mainland market, with sales declining by a fifth due to changing customer demands.

Within a year, Nissan aims to launch two new EV models in Hong Kong, including a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and a small electric van. The company aims to stay ahead of the competition in this important market. As of June, Hong Kong had 59,796 registered plug-in EVs, accounting for 9.2% of the city’s private cars, indicating a growing demand for electric vehicles.

Nissan’s flagship electric SUV, which was unveiled in Japan in July 2020, will be one of the models introduced in Hong Kong. The SUV will be priced at $43,190. Additionally, a new model of a small electric van will also be brought to Hong Kong within a year. Currently, Nissan’s all-electric hatchback, the Leaf, is the only pure EV model available for sale in Hong Kong.

Despite the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in Hong Kong, there is still a need to improve infrastructure. As of March 2023, there are only 5,775 EV chargers available for public use in Hong Kong. The government has pledged to expand private charging facilities to 150,000 and public chargers to 5,000 within four years to encourage the switch to electric cars. A subsidy scheme has also been implemented to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure in car parks of existing private residential buildings.

In addition to expanding its EV lineup, Nissan intends to incorporate new features into its EVs, such as driver assistance technology for highway use and an all-solid-state battery to improve charging time and battery life. Analysts believe that despite the challenges faced in the mainland market, Nissan has the potential to bounce back with survival and growth measures in the near future.