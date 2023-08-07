Nissan EV School: Educating Children about Electric Vehicles

Dark Horses has launched the Nissan EV School, a content series that aims to educate children about the world of electrification. The initiative brings Formula E drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato, face to face with primary school-aged children, who are part of what Nissan calls the Electric Generation.

The concept behind the Nissan EV School is to prepare children for a future where electric cars will be the norm. With the EU ban on combustion-engine vehicles set for 2035, it is predicted that anyone born after 2013 will likely have to choose an electric car when buying a new vehicle. To impart knowledge and excitement about electric cars, the content series features entertaining online episodes where the drivers become teachers and interact with a curious class of youngsters.

In the first episode, the children meet the drivers and ask intriguing questions about their racing experience and electric cars. They inquire about whether winning a race comes with rewards, if the drivers get upset when they lose, and how fast electric cars can go. The episode also surprises the children with a miniature Nissan ARYIA and challenges them to a mini Formula E race.

The goal of this campaign is to demonstrate to the younger generation that electric cars are not only thrilling and exciting vehicles but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions. Nissan is committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050. Additionally, the company aims to electrify all its new vehicles in key markets by the early 2030s.

The Nissan EV School program provides an engaging platform for children to learn about electric vehicles from professional drivers. By educating and inspiring the Electric Generation, Nissan hopes to pave the way for a more sustainable future in the automotive industry.