Nissan to Discontinue Titan Pickup Truck in 2024

Nissan has announced that the 2024 model year will be the final one for the Titan full-size pickup truck. The production of both the Titan and Titan XD will come to an end in summer 2024 at Nissan’s assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi. This decision has been made to pave the way for the launch of two new electric vehicles that will be manufactured at the same facility.

The Titan was initially introduced in 2003 and served as Nissan’s foray into the full-size pickup market. Its second generation, which arrived in 2017, introduced a variant called XD, aiming to bridge the gap between light-duty and heavy-duty trucks. Despite these efforts, the Titan never attained sales figures comparable to its domestic full-size truck counterparts or even its Japanese competitor, the Toyota Tundra. In the first half of 2023, Nissan sold just 10,550 Titans in the United States.

With the discontinuation of the Titan, Nissan’s mid-size Frontier will be the sole pickup truck offering in their lineup. Additionally, Nissan has hinted at the development of an electric pickup truck with the Surf-Out concept car, which is anticipated to be similar in size to the Frontier.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Titan, which is presently available for purchase, boasts a new SV Bronze Edition appearance package and reconfigured trim options. Customers will still have the opportunity to buy the Titan from Nissan dealerships until production officially concludes in 2024.