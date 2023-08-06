Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC has significantly increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, worth $34,000.

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Amkor Technology. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, while Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake worth approximately $1,219,000. Additionally, Hancock Whitney Corp and FORA Capital LLC have acquired new stakes, and Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Currently, institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating, while StockNews.com downgraded the shares to a “hold” rating.

In recent news, CFO Megan Faust and EVP Sung Shin sold a total of 2,700 and 5,000 shares respectively. Over the last three months, insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares.

Amkor Technology’s stock opened at $28.20 on Friday, with a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68, and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Amkor Technology reported earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Furthermore, the company recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, equivalent to a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. offers outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, specializing in turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, as well as drop shipment services.