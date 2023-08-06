NIO to Launch NIO Phone in Q3 2023

EV startup NIO is set to release its first-ever smartphone, the NIO Phone, in the third quarter of 2023. The company’s CEO, William Li, had previously mentioned the possibility of creating its own mobile phones to enhance the ownership experience and improve connectivity for NIO vehicles.

To proceed with the NIO Phone’s release in China, NIO obtained its internet access license on July 10. This was a significant milestone for the company, as it cleared the last major hurdle before the smartphone can be sold. The license is valid until July 10, 2025. Typically, after obtaining this license, it takes around one month for a new phone launch in China.

The NIO Phone will run on the Android operating system and support 5G connectivity. It will also have dual-SIM card capacity, allowing users to easily manage multiple phone numbers. NIO has announced that the smartphone will be launched in the third quarter of 2023, with deliveries expected to commence around the same time.

During NIO Day 2022, the company provided a sneak peek of the NIO Phone by featuring two cell phones in the newly unveiled ES8 model. This highlights NIO’s commitment to technological innovation and diversification within the electric vehicle market.

NIO has been experiencing significant success, with record-breaking EV deliveries of 20,462 units in July 2023, representing a growth of 103.6% compared to June. With the launch of new models like the ET5 Touring, the company is confident that this positive momentum will continue.

The introduction of the NIO Phone will further enhance NIO’s offerings, providing customers with a seamless ownership experience and increased connectivity options.