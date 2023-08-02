NIO Achieves Record-Breaking Electric Car Deliveries in July

NIO, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, reached a significant milestone in July by delivering a record-breaking 20,462 electric cars worldwide. This marks a remarkable 104 percent increase compared to the same period last year, making it the first time NIO has exceeded the 20,000 unit mark in a single month.

The majority of NIO’s sales continue to come from China, where the company has established a strong presence. However, NIO is also expanding its business in Europe to tap into the growing electric vehicle market in the region.

Out of the total deliveries in July, 14,066 units were crossover/SUV models, showcasing an impressive 86 percent year-over-year growth. Additionally, sedan deliveries reached 6,396 units, indicating a substantial 159 percent increase compared to last year.

Although NIO did not provide specific sales figures for each model, it was noted that the second-generation ES6 model, based on the NT2.0 platform, achieved a significant milestone of over 10,000 units sold, contributing to nearly half of the total volume.

However, other crossover/SUV models such as the EC6, EC7, ES7, and ES8 collectively accounted for less than 4,066 units, highlighting room for improvement in the sales of these models.

NIO’s year-to-date deliveries have also been impressive, with over 75,000 electric vehicles delivered so far in 2023, representing a 23 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Since its inception, the company has cumulatively sold more than 364,579 electric cars.

NIO’s diverse lineup of all-electric cars, powered by the cutting-edge NT2.0 platform, positions the company well in the Chinese market. While the export of NIO’s models to Europe remains relatively low, the company’s proprietary battery swap stations offer a convenient and efficient way to recharge for all NIO electric cars.

As of July 30, 2023, NIO’s battery swap network has expanded to 1,600 stations, covering main routes and metropolitan areas. NIO has plans to increase this number to over 2,300 battery swap stations by the end of the year, with 700 installations slated for the second half of 2023.