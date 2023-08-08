Nio Denies Partnership Rumors with Mercedes-Benz Again

Nio, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, has once again denied rumors of a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. Last week, videos circulated showing Nio’s founder and CEO, William Li, accompanying several foreigners on a tour of a battery swap station. Some speculated that these foreigners might be from Mercedes-Benz, reigniting discussions about a potential cooperation between the two companies.

However, a Nio spokesperson clarified that the rumors were false, stating that there is no partnership with Mercedes-Benz. This isn’t the first time Nio has denied such rumors. In May, an image of Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius meeting with Nio’s Li at a Nio House started circulating on social media. The content of their discussion remains unknown.

In the past, there have been other instances of false information suggesting a partnership between Nio and Mercedes-Benz. A screenshot of a WeChat message claiming that Mercedes-Benz would be using Nio’s battery swap network and building its next-generation models based on Nio’s standards was debunked as a forgery by Nio’s legal department.

While other automakers like Volkswagen and Xpeng, as well as Audi and SAIC, have recently announced partnerships, Nio has refuted any association with Mercedes-Benz. Nio continues to focus on its own advancements in the EV market and developing innovative technologies for its vehicles.