Nintendo to Restore Online Multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U

Nintendo has announced that online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on the Wii U will be restored on August 3rd. The games have been offline since March due to a vulnerability related to online play, which allowed potential console takeovers through online connections. Although the specific details of the vulnerability have not been disclosed, it was reported by a data miner.

To access online multiplayer for Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, players will need to download a new update. Nintendo warns that if any further issues arise, they may have to discontinue the online multiplayer feature without prior notice. This restoration of online multiplayer is exciting news for fans who still use the Wii U console. Both games were highly popular titles, and it would be unfortunate if players were no longer able to enjoy them online.

Nintendo’s commitment to addressing and resolving vulnerabilities demonstrates their dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for their users. Players can now look forward to reconnecting with friends and competing in these beloved games online once again.