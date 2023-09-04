Nintendo Appoints Charles Martinet as Mario Ambassador

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser recently discussed the decision to make Charles Martinet, the long-time voice actor of Mario and other Nintendo characters, a Mario Ambassador. While Martinet will no longer be voicing characters in Nintendo’s games, he will continue to travel and interact with fans, sharing the joy of Mario.

Bowser explained that the decision was made as a way to keep Martinet involved in Nintendo’s business. He expressed excitement about Martinet’s new role and stated that Martinet himself is also thrilled about the opportunity. As for the future of Mario’s voice, Bowser mentioned that players will notice a different voice in upcoming games and that the new voice actor will be credited accordingly.

This move by Nintendo highlights the company’s commitment to honoring the legacy of its iconic characters and providing fans with new experiences. In choosing Martinet as a Mario Ambassador, Nintendo is not only recognizing his contributions as the voice of Mario but also allowing him to continue representing Nintendo and the beloved Mushroom Kingdom.

Martinet’s portrayal of Mario has become synonymous with the character, and fans have grown accustomed to his energetic and charismatic voice. While it may take some time for players to adjust to a new voice, this change presents an opportunity for a fresh take on the iconic plumber.

As Martinet embarks on his new role, fans can anticipate exciting interactions and experiences with him as he travels the world. His appointment as Mario Ambassador signifies Nintendo’s dedication to creating lasting connections with its fanbase, ensuring that the spirit of Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom is carried forward in new and exciting ways.

Sources:

– IGN (interview with Doug Bowser)

– Nintendo.com (official announcement)