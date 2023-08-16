Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Purchase the Updated N64 Controller

Nintendo has released an updated version of the original Nintendo 64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Priced at $49.99, the new controller resembles the classic N64 controller but comes with several improvements.

The wireless controller retains the iconic central analog stick and original color scheme. It also features modern conveniences such as wireless connectivity and USB-C charging. Additionally, the updated controller includes built-in rumble support for games that require it.

Nintendo Switch Online is a premium online service for Nintendo Switch owners. Subscribing to this service, starting at $19.99 per year, allows users to play online with friends, access cloud saves, and enjoy a collection of retro games from the NES and SNES eras. It also provides DLC content for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For an enhanced gaming experience, users can opt for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, priced at $49.99 per year. This subscription tier allows access to a selection of N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis titles online.

Overall, Nintendo Switch Online offers great value for gamers. It provides a convenient way to access Nintendo’s retro game library and enjoy online multiplayer and DLC content. Purchasing the updated N64 controller adds to the nostalgic experience of playing these classic games on the Nintendo Switch.