Nintendo’s Original Voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, Steps Back from Recording but Becomes Mario Ambassador

Nintendo has announced that Charles Martinet, the original voice actor for Mario since 1991, will no longer be recording character voices for their games. Instead, he will take on the role of “Mario Ambassador.” This news was shared by Nintendo on Twitter, with a promise of a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Martinet in the future.

Martinet has been the voice of Mario in Nintendo games for decades, starting from Super Mario 64. As he transitions into his new role, he will continue to travel the world, spreading the joy of Mario and interacting with fans. Nintendo expressed their gratitude to Martinet for his work in bringing Mario to life and announced the upcoming video message.

Martinet also expressed his excitement about his new adventure on Twitter, thanking fans and declaring them as number one in his heart. His journey as the voice of Mario began after winning an audition at a tradeshow, where he had to talk to people as a plumber. Since then, he has voiced not only Mario but also Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and others.

In 2021, Martinet voiced his desire to continue voicing Mario until he passes away. While he is stepping back from recording character voices, fans can take comfort in the fact that he will still be spreading joy and happiness around the world with his iconic voice.