Nightingale Launches in Early Access in 2024 with a New Trailer

Inflexion Games has announced that their Victorian gaslamp fantasy-themed, shared-world survival crafting game, Nightingale, will launch in Early Access on February 22, 2024. This release date marks another delay for the highly anticipated game, which was originally slated for the first half of 2023 and then pushed back to this autumn before being delayed again to early next year.

Nightingale, developed by a team of ex-Bioware developers, revolves around the concept of being a Realmwalker and traveling through portals in a procedurally-generated universe. The game offers survival-crafting gameplay with quests and an evolving narrative.

The new trailer, released during the gamescom Opening Night Live show, showcases one of Nightingale’s rare apex creatures, the Sun Giant. This towering creature can be found in the Fae Realms, adding an element of excitement and wonder to the gameplay experience.

CEO Aaryn Flynn expressed the studio’s commitment to quality and player satisfaction, stating that they want to ensure the game meets the expectations of their community, who have played a vital role in the game’s development. Inflexion plans to work closely with the Nightingale community to improve the game following the Early Access launch, adding new content and giving players the opportunity to influence the development process.

With its unique Victorian gaslamp fantasy theme and a team of experienced developers, Nightingale is poised to deliver a captivating and immersive gaming experience. Players can look forward to exploring the game’s procedurally-generated universe, encountering rare creatures like the Sun Giant, and embarking on thrilling quests.

